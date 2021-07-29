Moda y Belleza

8 fotos inéditas de la princesa Diana en traje de baño para inspirarte en el ‘summer look’

princesa diana traje de baño bikini

La princesa Diana mostraba con orgullo su 'beach body' y se lució en traje de baño con colores brillantes y estampados. Aquí las mejores fotos.

La «princesa del pueblo» disfrutaba de los días bajo el sol y con los pies en la arena (¡o en un yate!). Encontramos inspiración de verano en las fotografías de la princesa Diana en traje de baño. ¿Cuál fue tu modelo favorito? (Foto: Getty Images)

