Moda y Belleza

Las veces que Diana usó el conjunto ‘suit & tie’ y se vio totalmente fabulosa

Las mujeres también pueden llevar y traje y corbata, y alguien que representó esta dupla sumamente bien fue la princesa Diana.

Las mujeres también pueden llevar y traje y corbata, y alguien que representó esta dupla sumamente bien fue la princesa Diana.

Con falda o pantalón, el conjunto de saco y corbata luce fabuloso en mujeres, ¡y las royals también se han atrevido a usarlo! Una pionera fue la princesa Diana, quien presumió del ‘suit & tie’ en diversos tonos y texturas. (Foto: Getty Images)

Anterior
Cómo peinar el cabello ondulado y que se vea totalmente natural
Siguiente
Cómo lucir un 'half up bun' como la infanta Sofía si tienes más de 30