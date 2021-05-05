Moda y Belleza

Todo para mamá: Los mejores regalos que puedes dar por el Día de las Madres

guía de regalos día de las madres 2021

¡Hora de consentir a mamá! Desde productos de belleza, pasando por lo más trendy y hasta joyería para enamorar: qué regalar el Día de las Madres.

Este 2021, las celebraciones en grande siguen reservándose para el futuro. Por el momento, las restricciones y cuidados por la pandemia se mantienen latentes, pero que esto no evita festejar en grande a mamá. Estos son algunos de los mejores regalos por el Día de las Madres (que bien puedes pedir por internet, sin salir de casa). (Foto: Getty Images)

Anterior
8 elementos de Audrey Hepburn que trascendieron en la moda (y seguimos usando)
Siguiente
Inspiración para el 10 de mayo: el vestido de la reina Letizia y el peinado de Kate Middleton