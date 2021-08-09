Moda y Belleza

Sombreros icónicos de la princesa Diana que son una gran lección de moda

sombreros sombrero princesa diana look

Con plumas azules, de solapa rosa, con cabello suelto o recogido, la princesa Diana sabía lucir increíble en sombrero.

Este 2021 serán 24 años de la muerte de la princesa Diana. Y mientras vivía, destacaba en cada acto público por su sonrisa y —cuando lo llevaba como complemento— por unos hermosos estilos de sombrero. Repasemos los looks más icónicos de Lady Di en sombrero. (Foto: Getty Images)

