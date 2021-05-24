Moda y Belleza

7 estilos ‘business casual’ para lucir fabulosa (y cómoda) de vuelta a la oficina

conjuntos business casual para mujer 2021

Ya sea que pronto regreses a la oficina o sigas con las múltiples juntas en Zoom, estos looks serán tu salvavidas.

Con la vida retomando poco a poco su rutina habitual, vemos que los trabajos abren sus oficinas (de lleno o escalonado). Si sabes que pronto regresarás físicamente a tu trabajo, estos looks ‘business casual’ te permitirán trabajar cómoda mientras te sigues viendo profesional y chic. (Foto: Getty Images)

