Looks inspirados en Kate Middleton para ser una mamá con mucho estilo (y comodidad)

Conjuntos 'low cost', pants y vestidos florales que toda mamá necesita en su día a día. Estos looks casuales de Kate Middleton nos inspiran.

Kate Middleton se ha vuelto un icono de moda por sí misma. Y cuando no está usando ropa de diseñador y vestidos de gala, podemos ver a la duquesa de Cambridge luciendo espectacular en algo más cómodo y accesible [con la billetera]. Veamos cómo nos inspira la futura reina consorte con los mejores looks ‘casual chic’ que cualquier mamá moderna puede apostar para usar. (Foto: Getty Images)

