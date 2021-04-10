De una bruja en ‘The Witch’ a la mente brillante del ajedrez en ‘Gambito de dama’: Anya Taylor-Joy tiene un destacado historial profesional, digno de las prendas que la han envuelto para premios y festivales (tanto presentes como digitales). 2020 y 2021 no son la excepción al reconocimiento de su trabajo, pero fuera de cámaras lo que no ha cautivado son sus looks. Firmas como Dior, Vera Wang y más vieron en Anya a la musa juvenil que merece enmarcar el encaje, el tul, el satén, terciopelo y más. (Foti: Getty Images)