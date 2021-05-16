Moda y Belleza

Los mejores abrigos rojos que las ‘royals’ han modelado. ¡Inspiración para tu clóset!

Modelos tradicionales y otros más extravagantes del clásico abrigo rojo. Inspírate con Kate Middleton, la reina Letizia y más 'fashion royals'.

Si eres amante del color rojo, indudablemente estas imágenes son para ti. Las figuras de la realeza nos han dado pautas para usar ciertas prendas o colores, pero cuando se trata del icónico ‘red coat’ no hay falla. Tenemos el ejemplo de la reina Letizia, Kate Middleton, la princesa Diana, Máxima de Holanda y más.

