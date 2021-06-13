Moda y Belleza

Los mejores conjuntos ‘color block’ de Máxima de Holanda. ¡Inspiración para el verano!

Los mejores conjuntos 'color block' de Máxima de Holanda. ¡Inspiración para el verano!

A Máxima de Holanda la hemos visto con los mejores estampados, pero nos encanta el poder que tiene sobre el 'color block'.

La reina de los holandeses tiene mil y un conjuntos que nos enamoran: algunos más maximalistas que otros, pero cuando se trata de lograr un conjunto atinado de ‘color block’, nunca tiene falla. Revisamos las mejores apuestas de Máxima de Holanda para usar la sencillez ganadora de un solo color de pies a cabeza. (Foto: Getty Images)

Anterior
Todos los secretos develados para obtener pestañas de impacto