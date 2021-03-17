Cada 17 de marzo se celebra a San Patricio, patrón de Irlanda. Normalmente lo festejan con gente en la calle, bares sirviendo cerveza verde y una misa especial. Este 2021 será distinto debido a la pandemia, pero eso no evitó que Kate Middleton aportara por un look (verde) increíble. Repasemos el resto de looks por el Día de San Patricio que nos han enamorado. (Getty Images)