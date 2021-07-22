Moda y Belleza

Looks noventeros de la princesa Diana que actualmente podemos usar (y nos encantan)

looks de los noventa princesa diana

En términos de moda, la década de los noventa también quedó marcada por el estilismo de Lady Di. Estos son algunos de sus mejores looks noventeros.

¿Quién no ha intentado recrear al menos uno de los looks de la princesa Diana? El estilo de Lady Di se remarcó en los ochenta, pero para los noventa ya había reforzado la imagen de una mujer madura con elegancia y dinamismo en su vestir. Por eso encontramos los mejores conjuntos noventeros que a la fecha nos sirven para vestir (casi) a diario. (Foto: Getty Images)

