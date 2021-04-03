Moda y Belleza

Color royal: estas figuras de la realeza no le tienen miedo a la moda de colores chillantes

moda primavera royals realeza

Llega la primavera y con ella la tendencia a usar colores más brillantes. Estas son las figuras de la realeza que nos inspiran a usar tonos chillantes sin temor.

Rosa, amarillo, verde, naranja… la gama de colores para primavera es infinita. Pero puedes elevar la experiencia de tu outfit usándolos en colores más brillantes que solamente en tonos pastel. ¿Buscas inspiración? Estas royals lograron un conjunto ganador de colores chillantes que no queremos dejar pasar en primavera 2021. (Foto: Getty Images)

Anterior
Boyfriend jacket: te decimos cómo llevar esta tendencia de chaqueta oversize