Moda y Belleza

12 ocasiones en que las royals han reciclado outfits (y se veían fabulosas)

outfits looks reciclados de la realeza

Ya no se vale decir que 'ya te vieron con esa ropa'. A figuras de la realeza como la reina Letizia, Kate Middleton o Lady Di no les ha molestado reciclar outfits.

Como tú y como yo, la realeza también repite outfits. Revisemos cuáles han sido estas ocasiones y lo bien que se veían las mujeres royal al reciclarlos (y así, tal vez, reducir con la huella de carbono que provoca la industria de la moda).

Anterior
¡Relaja la piel! 6 secretos de una experta para evitar que el estrés te envejezca
Siguiente
4 colores de mechas para teñir el cabello café que toda mujer necesita probar