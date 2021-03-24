Moda y Belleza

Tips de belleza que aprendimos de las mamás (y probablemente se queden por generaciones)

tips maquillaje mamá

Usar bloqueador y cómo pintar labios con... ¡sombra! Estos son algunos tips y trucos de belleza que aprendimos de las (siempre sabias) mamás.

No es sorpresa la frase de ‘las mamás siempre tienen la razón’, y cuando se trata de beauty hacks, podemos afirmar que muchos trucos están en súper aprobados. Cada rutina de belleza es única, pero todo inicio viene de la inspiración de ver a las mamás y abuelas maquillándose —o usando un particular truco para siempre verse bien. Por eso, estos son algunos de los tips de belleza que aprendimos de las mamás (y podrían perseverar por muchas generaciones más). (Foto: Getty Images)

