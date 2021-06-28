Moda y Belleza

Cómo peinar el cabello ondulado y que se vea totalmente natural

Peina el cabello ondulado corto o largo de forma fácil y práctica. Además lograrás un efecto natural y presumirás de una peinada y elegante melena.

Si quieres saber cómo presumir de una melena ondulada ‘on point’, te pasamos los mejores tips para peinarla. Ya sea con herramientas de calor, suelto o recogido, peina el cabello ondulado como toda una experta. (Foto: Getty Images)

