Todas las veces que Vivienne Westwood mostró su mejor (y más fashion) lado punk

La célebre y rebelde diseñadora de moda Vivienne Westwood celebra 80 años de vida. Repasamos los momentos más punk de esta figura británica.

La mujer que alguna vez se pintó las cejas de rosa celebra 80 años de vida y una trayectoria de todo menos aburrida. Vivianne Westwood es la diseñadora de modas británica considerada pionera en la estética del punk y New Wave. Esta ‘reina rebelde’ nos ha dejado postales inolvidables con su manera de hacer activismo y rejuvenecer la industria de la moda. Explorémosla a fondo. (Foto: Getty Images)

