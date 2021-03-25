Moda y Belleza

Vestidos que toda mujer mayor de 40 puede usar para verse elegante y fresca

¿Más de 40? Entonces aprovecha la época de primavera para lucir espectacular con estos vestidos. Hay de todos los gustos, formas y colores.

Poco a poco se acercan los días de mucho calor y sol, así que no pierdas la oportunidad de lucir fabulosa con vestido. Modelos que cualquier mujer mayor de 40 puede usar y verse 100% elegante y fresca. (Foto: Getty)

