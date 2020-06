Dior sale en defensa de los desfiles y mantiene presencia en las Semanas de la Moda

View this post on Instagram

The #LadyDior has been an iconic part of the Dior identity for almost a quarter century, and its newest iteration, the #LadyDLite from the #DiorSS20 collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri, employs supreme #DiorSavoirFaire in order to bring it to life. Highly complex 3D embroidery traces the bag's emblematic Cannage motif which, in the atelier, is carefully cut out, and initially sewn, before being precisely assembled around a traditional wooden form. No detail is overlooked, from the gilding of the name tag to the placement and attaching of the metal elements and resized charms. © @PolBaril