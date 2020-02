¿Ha sido Choupette finalmente la principal heredera de Karl Lagerfeld?

View this post on Instagram

Hi friends! It’s time of our throwbackthursday 😸 Throwback when we where at Le Crillon, daddy decorated 2 suites : one of them bears his name and the other one is named CHOUPETTE ! That’s crazy, right?! 🙀 I take this opportunity to wish a happy Thanksgiving to all of my friends from United States 🇺🇸😽 With love, Choupette 🐾❤️ #throwback #throwbackthursday #love #mood #working #fashion #cat #catlovers #catsofinstagram @parismatch_magazine #crillon #choupette #choupettelagerfeld #karllagerfeld #karlforever