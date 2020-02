Raf Simons será el nuevo codirector creativo de Prada

View this post on Instagram

From 2 April 2020, Raf Simons will join the Prada brand as co-creative director, working in partnership with Miuccia Prada with equal responsibilities for creative input and decision-making. The first Prada collection designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons will be the Spring/Summer 2021 womenswear show, presented in Milan in September 2020. Discover more via link in bio. Photos by: Brigitte Lacombe Willy Vanderperre