8 outfits reciclados de la princesa Diana que nos enamoraron

De acuerdo con Business Insider, la autora de ‘HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style’ y periodista en moda, Elizabeth Holes, les dijo: «Diana transformaba ropa vieja en looks totalmente nuevos porque quería ser tanto elegante como austera». Repasemos los outfits que Lady Di recicló a lo largo de los años y todavía nos enamoran. (Getty Images)