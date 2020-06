Así celebró la reina Isabel su segundo cumpleaños del año

View this post on Instagram

💂🥁 Did you watch Her Majesty’s Official Birthday ceremony at Windsor Castle this morning? Typically, the Sovereign’s Official Birthday is marked with a Parade called Trooping of the Colour. This year, for the first time since 1955, Trooping of the Colour didn’t take place in its traditional form. Instead, the @welshguards performed a pared back ceremony for The Queen, with music from the Band of the @householddivision. Her Majesty, the Battalion’s Colonel-in-Chief, took the Royal Salute at the ceremony and watched a series of military drills – swipe to see a timelapse of this morning’s impressive display. Copyright: Press Association / @ministryofdefence