Así lucen los primeros picnics en los jardines del palacio de Buckingham

La reina Isabel II da la bienvenida al público para que, por primera vez, puedan hacerse picnics en el palacio de Buckingham. ¡Hora del té!

Los jardines del palacio de Buckingham se cerraron el año pasado por la pandemia, pero ya abrieron al público (con debidas medidas) y el público disfruta por primera vez en la historia de sus propios picnics (casi) con la realeza. (Foto: Getty Images)

