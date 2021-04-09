Realeza

Atractivo y elegante, así era el estilo de Felipe de Edimburgo

Bebé con estilo

De ascendencia alemana, el duque nació príncipe de Grecia y Dinamarca, el 10 de junio de 1921 en la isla griega de Corfú. Era el quinto hijo de Alicia de Battenberg y Andrés de Grecia. Desde pequeño tenía madera para posar para las cámaras. (Foto: Getty Images)

Anterior
"Te extrañaremos mucho". Harry y Meghan Markle sobre la muerte de Felipe de Edimburgo