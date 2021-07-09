Realeza

Beatriz de York y más royals cuando hicieron su debut embarazadas, ¡luciendo divinas!

Las mejores fotos del 'baby bump' que las royals sostienen entre manos con mucha ternura. ¡Imágenes para la memoria!

Hacemos un viaje al pasado para revivir el momento de espera de las royals: fotos de cuando estaban embarazadas, sosteniendo entre manos su ‘baby bump’ y luciendo divinas. (Foto: Getty Images)

