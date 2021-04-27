Realeza

Colorida celebración del Koningsdag y nuevas fotos de Guillermo y Máxima de Holanda con sus hijas

Koningsdag maxima de holanda amalia holanda 2021

La fiesta nacional de los Países Bajos se pinta de colores en esta celebración del Koningsdag (Día del Rey). Aquí las mejores imágenes y looks.

Este 27 de abril 2021, la familia real de Holanda y el país entero celebró Koningsdag, conocido como Día del Rey. Es una celebración en conmemoración al cumpleaños del rey Guillermo —quien cumple 54 años. Cada año, la celebración se lleva a cabo en una ciudad distinta. (Foto: Getty Images)

Anterior
La primera aparición (virtual) de la reina Isabel II tras el funeral de Felipe de Edimburgo
Siguiente
El príncipe Carlos hace un llamado de preocupación por la situación de coronavirus en India