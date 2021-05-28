Realeza

La princesa Leonor en su discreta confirmación (y con diversos estilismos)

Las fotografías de la confirmación de la princesa Leonor, la heredera e hija de los reyes Felipe y Letizia que brilló con un look discreto. (Foto: Getty Images)

Las fotografías de la confirmación de la princesa Leonor, la heredera e hija de los reyes Felipe y Letizia que brilló con un look discreto. (Foto: Getty Images)

Anterior
El regreso de Máxima de Holanda: con 50 años y un conjunto de pata de gallo
Siguiente
Quién es Lady Victoria Hervey, ex del príncipe Andrés que 'echa pestes' al matrimonio Sussex