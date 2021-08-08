Realeza

Beatriz de York llega a los 33 embarazada, enamorada y lista para una nueva etapa

Una de las nietas favoritas de la reina Isabel II está de cumpleaños. Beatriz de York llega a los 33 años y se dirige a una nueva etapa en su vida.

Entre Zara Tindall y Beatriz de York hay una interesante mancuerna por ser de las nietas favoritas de la reina Isabel II. Este mes, la primera cumplió 10 años de matrimonio, y la segunda llega a los 33 años de vida. Además, ambas reciben a un nuevo integrante de la familia en 2021. Beatriz de York próximamente será nueva mamá y la emoción apenas comienza. (Foto: Getty Images)

