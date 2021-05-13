Realeza

Carlos Felipe de Suecia: celebrando 42 años con la alegría de su tercer bebé

El príncipe Carlos Felipe celebra su cumpleaños 42 de la manera más especial: con un nuevo miembro en la familia. Repasamos sus años de vida.

El príncipe Carlos Felipe, uno de los galanes de la realeza por excelencia, cumple 42 años. Es el segundo y único varón del rey Carlos Gustavo y la reina Silvia de Suecia. Su hermana mayor, la princesa Victoria, es heredera al trono y Carlos Felipe fue otorgado con el título de alteza real, príncipe de Suecia, al nacer. (Foto: Getty Images)

