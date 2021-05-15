Realeza

Cómo Zara Tindall se volvió en la nieta menos convencional de la reina Isabel II y una ‘royal rebelde’

zara tindall cumpleaños 40

La hija de la princesa real Ana llega a un hito en su vida: 40 años. Zara Tindall celebra su cumpleaños con nuevo bebé y una celebración limitada por la pandemia.

Zara Anne Elizabeth Tindall (nombre completo) es la nieta mayor de la reina Isabel II que llegó a este plano sin título real. Esto porque su madre, la princesa real Ana, pretendía que sus hijos ‘vivieran una vida normal y libre’ —aunado a lo lejanos que están de la línea de sucesión. Aún así, la vida de Zara Tindall ha sido todo menos tranquila. Y ya que llegó su hito de vida —los 40 años—, queda mucho camino por recorrer. (Foto: Getty Images)

