El debut de Delphine Boël: ‘nueva’ princesa en el Día Nacional de Bélgica

Junto al rey Felipe de Bélgica, Delphine Boël figuró en las celebraciones del Día Nacional del país e hizo su debut como royal.

A finales del 2020, Delphine Boël fue reconocida como hija del rey Alberto II de Bélgica y se le concedió con el título de princesa de Bélgica y como su alteza real. Esta artista pasó un largo trayecto para que el rey emérito reconociera su paternidad y tras años de lucha y pruebas de ADN lo comprobó. Ahora la mujer de 53 años debuta como princesa en el Día Nacional de Bélgica y se pone en la mira de muchos. (Foto: Getty Images)

