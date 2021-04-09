Realeza

El matrimonio de la reina Isabel II y Felipe de Edimburgo en 23 fotografías

matrimonio de reina isabel ii felipe de edimburgo boda pareja real

73 años de casados no es poca cosa. Por eso recordamos el matrimonio más longevo de los 'royals': el de la reina Isabel II y Felipe de Edimburgo.

Un 20 de noviembre de 1947 tomó lugar la boda de la entonces princesa Isabel con el nombrado duque de Edimburgo en la Abadía de Westminister. Ambos se conocieron jóvenes —él de 17 y ella de 13— y nunca imaginaron que llegarían a ser una de las parejas más estables (con mucho trabajo de por medio) y duraderas de la realeza. Recordamos el amor y matrimonio de la reina Isabel II y Felipe de Edimburgo, quien murió este 9 de abril 2021. (Foto: Getty Images)

Anterior
10 fechas clave en la vida del príncipe Felipe de Edimburgo
Siguiente
Cómo se prevé el funeral del duque de Edimburgo