¡El príncipe Harry y Bon Jovi graban una canción juntos!

El príncipe Harry realizó hoy un dúo con Jon Bon Jovi y aprovecharon para recrear la icónica foto del álbum Abbey Road de los Beatles.
Un video teaser compartido por la página Sussex Royal en Instagram mostró a Harry en el micrófono con Bon Jovi mientras grababan el sencillo Unbroken para la organización sin fines de lucro, Prince’s Invictus Games Foundation.
Bon Jovi alabó al príncipe después, diciendo: ‘Fue genial. Conoció la canción y luego la escuchó un par de veces y nos pusimos al día ».
Testing, testing🎙… • Recorded inside Abbey Road Studios, home to The Beatles and other music legends, The Duke of Sussex joins Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir for a special live session in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation. The song being played, called ‘Unbroken’, was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on those veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Injury (PTSI), to honour their service and acknowledge the strength of the Armed Forces community. The Duke and JBJ are both strong supporters of the military community, with The Duke founding the Invictus Games in 2014. The Invictus Games Choir, made up of wounded, injured and sick veterans and serving personnel from all services and different ranks of the UK Armed Forces, have come together to use the power of music to aid their recovery. Although The Duke was unable to sing, leaving the vocals to the professionals, the special single that was recorded in Studio 2 where The Beatles recorded 11 out of their 13 albums, and will be released in March in support of the @WeAreInvictusGames. Video © SussexRoyal
El cantante también habló sobre aquella vez en 2013 cuando cantó en el escenario junto al Príncipe William y Taylor Swift para un evento de caridad, y declaró que los dos hermanos lo hacen muy bien.
Más tarde, Harry se unió a la estrella de Livin ‘On A Prayer y a los miembros del Coro Invictus Games para tomar una foto en el famoso paso de cebra de Abbey Road, que apareció en la portada del álbum de los Beatles en 1969.
Cada año, este cruce atrae a miles de fanáticos de la música que, al igual que el duque, recrean la imagen tomada por Ian Macmillan de los Fab Four.
El primero en cruzar fue el ex militar Andy Mudd, seguido por Bon Jovi, Susan Warner y finalmente Harry, quien tomó la misma posición que ocupaba George Harrison en el snap de 1969.
Con docenas de periodistas y observadores públicos, los cuatro posaron mientras caía una lluvia helada y la policía detenía el tráfico.
Lo curioso es que al mismo tiempo que sucedía esto, durante el Cambio de Guardia en el Palacio de Buckingham, se escucharon algunos de los éxitos del intérprete, incluidos Livin ‘on a Prayer y It’s My Life.
Un guiño muy especial de la reina Isabel a su nieto.