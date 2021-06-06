Realeza

De Orlando Bloom a Beyoncé: este es el círculo de amistad en EUA de Harry y Meghan

De Orlando Bloom a Oprah: este es el círculo de amistad en EUA de Harry y Meghan

¿Quiénes son los amigos más cercanos de los duques de Sussex? Harry y Meghan se encariñaron con deportistas, figuras de Hollywood y más.

Desde que se separaron de la familia real británica y se mudaron a Estados Unidos, los duques de Sussex han reformulado su círculo social. Y ahora convergen con deportistas de alto calibre, figuras destacadas de Hollywood y más. (Foto: Getty Images)

Anterior
¡Meghan y Harry dan la bienvenida a su hija! También revelaron su nombre
Siguiente
Este es el (lujoso y exclusivo) hospital donde Meghan dio a luz a su segunda hija