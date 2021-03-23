Realeza

Eugenia de York: la princesa que se estrena como mamá y cumple 31 años

eugenia de york

Marzo es un mes especial para la princesa Eugenia de York: se estrena en su primer Día de las Madres y celebra 31 años de vida.

La hija menor del polémico Andrés de York parece estar destinada a ser quien dé al mundo una imagen renovada de su familia. Mujer casada sin escándalos, independiente, filántropa y nueva mamá. Eugenia de York, la royal perfecta, cumple 31 años y no podía sentirse más gozosa. (Foto: Getty Images)

Anterior
Harry y Meghan admiten que no hubo boda secreta en el jardín, aunque lo confirmaron con Oprah
Siguiente
De príncipe a emprendedor: Harry tiene nuevo trabajo y está en Silicon Valley