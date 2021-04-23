Realeza

¡El príncipe Louis cumple 3 años! Ve cuánto ha crecido en estas adorables fotos

duques de cambridge navidad 2020

Hacemos un recuento en fotos de la vida del más joven de los Cambridge. El príncipe Louis, ahora de 3 años, es una copia de su mamá Kate Middleton y cada vez luce más adorable.

Este royal baby ha enamorado a seguidores de la realeza desde su nacimiento. El príncipe Louis llegó al mundo un 23 de abril del 2018 y ahora cumple 3 añitos. Hay quienes afirman que es una copia idéntica de Kate Middleton, mientras las fotos de cada año revelan lo alto que puede llegar a ser, ¡como sus papás! (Foto: Getty Images) Foto: Kensington Palace

Anterior
Kate Middleton está preparando varias sorpresas por el cumpleaños del príncipe Louis
Siguiente
La primera salida de Harry en L.A. desde que regresó de Reino Unido