#Diana60: fotos de Harry y William inaugurando la estatua de la princesa Diana

príncipe william príncipe harry estatua princesa diana

Este 1 de julio 2021, Harry y William revelaron la estatua en conmemoración a los 60 años que habría cumplido su mamá, la princesa Diana.

Este 1 de julio del 2021 es un día nostálgico en Reino Unido y para todos los seguidores de ‘la princesa del pueblo’. Diana Spencer habría cumplido 60 años, y para conmemorar su natalicio se inauguró una estatua revelada nada más y nada menos que por sus hijos, los príncipes William y Harry. (Foto: Getty Images)

