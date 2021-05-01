Realeza

Así ha cambiado (y crecido) la princesa Charlotte los últimos 6 años

La segunda hija de Kate y William ha robado miles de corazones con su encanto y travesuras. ¡Este 2 de mayo cumple 6 años!

La pequeña Charlotte, princesa e hija de en medio de Kate y el príncipe William, ya cumple seis años este 2 de mayo. Con sus gestos, travesuras, looks y encantos naturales se ha robado el corazón de muchos seguidores de la realeza. ¡Veamos cuánto ha crecido la futura princesa real! (Foto: Getty Images)

