Realeza

Las mejores fotos de la princesa Diana que capturan su poder maternal (¡William y Harry de pequeños!)

Hermosos momentos donde la princesa Diana demuestra su vínculo con William y Harry. De pequeños, los príncipes claramente amaban pasar rato con su mamá.

Con la develación de la estatua de la princesa Diana y en el marco de su cumpleaños 60, recordamos los momentos donde ella, William y Harry nos regalaron imágenes para la posteridad. Fotografías que muestran el poder maternal de Lady Di.

