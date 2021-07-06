Realeza

Hermosas fotos de la princesa Diana en el Festival de Cannes hace 34 años

¡Inicia el Festival de Cannes 2021! Y para celebrarlo, recordamos cuando la princesa Diana asistió en un divino vestido azul celeste de chifón.

Los príncipes de Gales partieron plaza en la alfombra roja del Festival de Cine de Cannes en mayo de 1987. Asistieron a la noche de homenaje al actor inglés Sir Alec Guiness. (Foto: Getty Images)

