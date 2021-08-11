Realeza

Así vivió la princesa Leonor sus últimos días en Mallorca antes de partir a Gales

familia real españa en palma de mallorca

Fotos sobre las veladas en familia de los reyes de España con sus hijas en Palma de Mallorca, disfrutando del verano antes de que Leonor parta a Gales.

La familia real puso fin a sus vacaciones oficiales en Palma de Mallorca con un plan alejado de las actividades institucionales. Finalmente, están celebrando los últimos días del verano antes de que la princesa Leonor parta al bachillerato en Gales. (Foto: Getty Images)

