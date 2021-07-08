Realeza

Las mejores fotos de la reina Isabel II caminando casualmente por las calles de Manchester

Las mejores fotos de la reina Isabel II caminando casualmente por las calles de Manchester

La reina Isabel II visitó la ciudad de Manchester, donde el público la divisó caminando sonriente y en un llamativo traje azul aquamarina.

Su majestad tuvo una visita guiada por el set de la serie televisiva Coronation Street para celebrar el 60º aniversario. (Fotos: Getty Images)

Anterior
Harry y Meghan comparten un mensaje sobre compasión, "significa levantar diferentes voces"