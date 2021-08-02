Realeza

Fotos de la reina Letizia y la actriz Judi Dench juntas en Mallorca

reina letizia judi dench mallorca

La reina Letizia reaparece tras la muerte de su abuela Menchu Álvarez del Valle y se junta con la actriz Juli Dench en Mallorca.

Dos destacadas mujeres reaparecen en Mallorca. La reina Letizia y Judi Dench se saludan con medidas de seguridad e higiene, mantienen arriba su cubrebocas y se dejan fotografiar en medio de la ceremonia. (Foto: Getty Images)

