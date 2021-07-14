Realeza

Las mejores fotos del debut en solitario de la princesa Leonor y la infanta Sofía

Las hermanas Leonor y Sofía de España realizaron su primer acto oficial en solitario y el público aplaude tanto el profesionalismo como ¡el look tan casual!

La princesa Leonor y la infanta Sofía presidieron su primer acto en solitario con un programa llamado ‘un árbol por Europa’. (Foto: Getty Images)

