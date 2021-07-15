Realeza

Fotos del homenaje de los reyes de España a las víctimas del covid-19 (y un par se lágrimas de Letizia)

reina letizia y felipe homenaje victimas covid-19

Los reyes Felipe y Letizia presidieron un solemne homenaje a las víctimas del covid-19, donde la reina rescató uno de sus modelos preferidos.

Es difícil pronunciar que ya pasó más de un año del inicio de la pandemia. A lo largo de este evento hemos presenciado un sinfín de situaciones inimaginables. Lamentablemente también la pérdida de muchas vidas. Y al respecto de ello, los reyes Felipe VI y Letizia presidieron un homenaje en su honor. (Foto: Getty Images)

Anterior
Descalza y manejando un tráiler: así es la intrépida Máxima de Holanda