Máxima de Holanda y su familia sorprenden con nuevas (y muy coloridas) fotografías

Guillermo y Máxima de Holanda posaron con sus 3 hijas en una nueva y renovada sesión fotográfica. ¡Míralas todas!

Una tradición de la Casa Real Neerlandesa es tomar un photoshoot en el verano. Así pues, Guillermo, Máxima de Holanda y sus tres hijas —las princesas Amalia (17), Alexia (16) y Ariane (14)— posaron en coloridos conjuntos. (Foto: Getty Images)

