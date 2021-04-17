Realeza

Harry y William, Andrés e Isabel II en solitario: fotos del solemne funeral del príncipe Felipe

funeral felipe de edimburgo

La fotogalería del solemne funeral de Felipe de Edimburgo. Familia y seguidores conmemorando la vida del consorte más longevo.

Los exclusivos 30 familiares invitados llegaron al funeral de Felipe de Edimburgo desde el castillo de Windsor. (Foto: Getty Images)

Anterior
Así fue el esperado encuentro público de William y Harry en el funeral del duque de Edimburgo