Harald V de Noruega: el rey que llega a los 84 años y se niega a abdicar al trono

harald v de noruega

Harald V: El 'eterno rey de Noruega' llega a los 84 años con un par de estragos de salud y aún en el trono.

La nueva década no ha sido tan favorecedora para Harald V de Noruega, quien sufrió de algunas complicaciones de salud. Pero se aferra al trono. Seguimos de cerca a este royal de antaño que también tiene mucho de histórico. (Foto: Getty Images)

