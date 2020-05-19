realeza

Harry y Meghan: 20 momentos clave de su historia de amor

Amor a primera vista

El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle se conocieron en julio de 2016 por medio de una amiga en común y ambos han aceptado que fue una cita a ciegas que resultó muy bien. Durante los meses siguientes, la presencia de la actriz se hizo más evidente en eventos públicos, tanto privados como reales, y para finales de ese año, era oficial que el hijo menor de Diana y la estrella de la TV estaban saliendo. (Foto: Getty Images)

