James Middleton halaga a su hermana Kate en Instagram

Today I wanted to say thank you 🙏 Thank you for the incredible support shown towards my speaking publicly about my illness. Depression . It would be a full time job to reply to each person, but know I’m truly touched by the messages & those that have shared their stories and journeys with me . In light of this, I wanted to share our first family photo 🐾 Not that long ago I had forgotten what it was like to laugh with genuine happiness- today I don’t have to pretend to smile . I am not cured from depression- I don’t think there is one. However I have learnt to tools to keep control, every day I look after my mental health as much as I do my physical health. And remember as one wise person once said “Life is about the journey, not the destination” . #mentalhealth #keeptalking #petsastherapy #itsokaynottobeokay #lookafteryourmentalhealth #cupsoftea