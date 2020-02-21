James Middleton halaga a su hermana Kate en Instagram

Pese a que suele no hablar de su conexión con la realeza, el menor de los Middleton, James, no pude resistir hacer una mención en Instagram de su hermana Kate por esta razón:
La única plataforma a través de la cual ofrece novedades acerca de su vida es su cuenta de Instagram, e incluso ahí se limita a compartir imágenes de su vida en el campo con sus adorados perros.
Today I wanted to say thank you 🙏 Thank you for the incredible support shown towards my speaking publicly about my illness. Depression . It would be a full time job to reply to each person, but know I’m truly touched by the messages & those that have shared their stories and journeys with me . In light of this, I wanted to share our first family photo 🐾 Not that long ago I had forgotten what it was like to laugh with genuine happiness- today I don’t have to pretend to smile . I am not cured from depression- I don’t think there is one. However I have learnt to tools to keep control, every day I look after my mental health as much as I do my physical health. And remember as one wise person once said “Life is about the journey, not the destination” . #mentalhealth #keeptalking #petsastherapy #itsokaynottobeokay #lookafteryourmentalhealth #cupsoftea
Sin embargo, esta vez hizo una excepción para hablar públicamente de Kate y respaldar el último proyecto que ha amadrinado la esposa del príncipe William.
🎙️ The Duchess of Cambridge has joined @MrsGiFletcher for an episode of the ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’ podcast to talk about her landmark #5BigQuestions survey. On the special episode of ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’, released on Saturday, 15th February at 1600 GMT The Duchess and Giovanna discuss the importance of the early years, their shared experiences as mothers to three children, and The Duchess’s ‘5 Big Questions on the Under fives’ survey. It’s not too late to have your say in the biggest national conversation on the early years — visit the link in our bio to complete the survey 📋 and help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come.
This isn’t a post about dogs…brace yourselves….BUT it’s in huge support of my wonderful Sister’s ‘Early Years’ initiative to ask “5 big questions on the under fives” 📋 . if you have 5 minutes & live in the UK join the biggest conversation on early childhood. Like me even if you don’t have children, your own experiences will help invest in the future of the next generation (link in bio) . 📸 Me as a boy with my grandparents British Bulldog Gibson 🐾 . #5bigquestions